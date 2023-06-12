India Needs To Restore Faith In The 'World's Pharmacy'

Indians have long been proud of their pharmaceutical sector. It’s a big exports earner in a country that can’t have too many. It boasts a number of well-regarded, profitable companies. And its exports to other developing countries allow us to think of ourselves as benefactors, and therefore leaders, of the Global South. Our success exporting generic medicines in particular has led us to take a dim view of modern patent protections — and we have soaked up the approval of anti-Big Pharma activists in the West.