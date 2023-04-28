India’s Banks Have It All, Except Caution

Banks aren’t exactly oblivious to the danger. Excluding retail and rural lending, ICICI now has only 0.8% of its loan portfolio exposed to riskier firms rated BB or below. Two years ago, the figure was as high as 3.6%. Axis Bank Ltd., the fifth-largest lender, didn’t have to utilize its Covid-19-related loss cushion in the March quarter. As a result, even with a 64% drop in full-year provisions, it still has gross bad loans covered to the extent of 145%. However, all of this is backward looking. The retail loan book for both HDFC Bank and ICICI has grown by 1 trillion rupees apiece over the past 12 months. Axis saw almost a 900 billion rupee increase, while Bajaj Finance Ltd., a specialist nonbank lender to consumers and small firms, expanded its assets by about 500 billion rupees. Retail credit by just these four Indian lenders has expanded by almost the same amount in one year as the entire growth in the Thai banking system over the past four. And yet, Bajaj, too, has cut back on loss provisions by 34%.