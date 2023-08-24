Where Are India Inc.'s Moonshots?

Capital is no longer a constraint, at least for large Indian companies. And yet they haven’t quite flexed their muscles. Tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. spent $363 million on R&D last financial year. This was 15% more than the previous year, but still only 0.3% of revenue. Among other things, the telecom-to-petrochemicals firm is trying to come up with in-house technologies for carbon capture, so that its gigantic refinery could go from dirty “gray” hydrogen to less-polluting “blue” H2. That’s just scratching the surface of the experimentation India — and the world — will need in low-carbon molecules.