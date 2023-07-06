A Merger That Will Leave India’s Banks Gasping

India’s extreme income inequality has an impact on banking. Individual savings, which account for three-fifths of deposits, are heavily skewed toward top earners. At the bottom of the pyramid, there are practically no savings. But this rather narrow affluent class is currently grappling with a post-pandemic surge in inflation and trying to protect its living standards with debt. Higher interest rates, however, mean paying more to lenders for mortgages and other consumer credit. What’s left of the surplus at the family level is going into mutual funds in search of better returns — and only then entering the banking system. As a result, the liquidity sources for banks have become more institutional and retail deposits are stagnant, a point that Mumbai-based analyst Harsh Vardhan, a former Bain & Co. partner, made recently.