It’s Bankruptcy That Needs a Rescue in India

But it should return as an operation that can sustain its debt, leases, salaries — and delays in fleet repair. One solution may be to leave the corporate structure of Go Airlines behind with a chunk of the 115 billion rupees owed to financial and operations creditors that is now unsustainable, and all of its equity. This is the part that can die. After that, the creditors can invite bids from anyone who wants to inject fresh capital into a new avatar of Go First. If the next owner happens to be Wadia, that’s fine. If it’s not, that’s good, too.