How Trump’s Indictment Compares To Other Espionage Act Cases

But nobody thinks Trump was giving information to the news media. According to the indictment, such dissemination as occurred seems mainly to involve showing off to his friends, including, for example, telling an associate that a document was classified and warning him not to get too close. That’s dreadful behavior, but it’s tough to find cases where anything similar was held to violate the Espionage Act. The principal allegation against Teixeira, for example, is not that he bragged to his online buddies but that he posted images of classified documents “on a publicly accessible U.S. social media platform” (presumably Discord).