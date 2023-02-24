Happy Hong Kong? Singapore's Gone Laughing To The Bank

Still, Hong Kong isn’t completely out of cards. Chan announced a task force to come up with a plan for a crypto hub — something that appears to enjoy Beijing’s backing. This is an area where Singapore is starting to look weak after FTX and other debacles last year put a question mark on the adequacy of the city’s regulatory approach, especially when it came to protecting customer funds. Another of Hong Kong’s proposals centers on health-care research, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and microelectronics. It’s setting aside billions of dollars to pursue talent from around the world in these areas. It isn’t clear if this will reverse the hollowing out of the city’s human capital that began with the Beijing-imposed national security law and was aggravated by the Covid-19 crisis. Those who were expecting tax breaks for expats and other sops to boost Hong Kong’s international standing would be disappointed.