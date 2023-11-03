If Only Digital Cash Worked In Hong Kong Taxis

All of this is still hypothetical. Authorities are yet to decide whether or when they will issue a CBDC. The central bank has only recently set up a group to study privacy protection, cybersecurity and interoperability. Still, purely on the basis of what banks and fintech have come up with so far, it doesn’t look like the case is overwhelmingly strong. Singapore has decided that there is no compelling reason for it to join the retail CBDC craze for now. It is readying itself for a future in which interbank clearing and settlements are on the blockchain. Amid soaring global interest rates, helping institutions reduce intraday liquidity costs may be more useful than giving individuals a new payment option they won’t really use — at least, not every day.