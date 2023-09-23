Google DeepMind's AI Tool Could Pinpoint Our Genetic Faults

Recall that it's only been a year since DeepMind researchers knocked the socks off the scientific world by unleashing a database with the predicted structure of more than 200 million proteins — kind of like a family photo album of nearly every protein found in every organism on Earth. Now, they’ve built off that work to develop a tool that can pluck harmful genome mutations from thousands of minute-but-benign ones. The tool, called AlphaMissense, is not the quantum leap we saw last year. But it’s a harbinger for other positive advances that could spill out of AlphaFold and other machine-learning efforts.