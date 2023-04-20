Google, Beware: Ads And Chatbots Are A Dangerous Mix

Remember a few months ago when the new Bing chatbot told a newspaper columnist that it was in love with him and suggested he leave his wife? That bizarre encounter illustrated how compelling a chatbot can be when its creators allow it to show more personality. Kevin Roose, the New York Times writer who had the conversation with Bing, found himself talking to the bot for hours, mesmerized by the comments it was generating. Microsoft ended up having to recalibrate Bing to a more boring, neutral set of responses.