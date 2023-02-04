Google Will Join the AI Wars, Pitting LaMDA Against ChatGPT

The painful irony for Google now is that it faces being penalized for being both too dominant and not competitive enough. To toe that line, it must now put aside its famously cautious approach to innovating and use the expertise it has in house to meet the challenge from Microsoft-funded OpenAI. The fact that Pichai has said Google could launch its new service “in weeks” shows how much he sees ChatGPT as a threat. Google normally doesn’t move this fast. It just has to be sure it doesn’t stumble as it rushes out its secret weapon.