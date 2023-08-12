Illegal Gold Mining Is Becoming The Scourge Of The Amazon

And it is spreading fast, encouraged by a doubling in the price of gold since 2015 to a record of around $2,000 an ounce. More than 10,000 hectares were cleared for illegal mining in Brazil in 2020 compared to some 5,300 in 2017, a faster pace than that of land clearing for legal mines. Over 11,400 hectares were cleared in 2021. In land occupied by Brazil’s Yanomami people in Roraima along the border with Venezuela, the area destroyed by garimpos increased by 54% in 2022 for a total of more than 5,000 hectares, according to Brazil’s Socio-Environmental Institute, up from just over 2,000 hectares at the end of 2018.