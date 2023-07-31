Time to Chill Out About Air Conditioning’s Carbon Footprint

In Delhi, peak power demand jumped 64% over the decade through 2018, compared to a 42% increase in total electricity consumption, thanks largely to the uptake of air conditioners that often account for half of the city’s energy usage. That peak-and-trough pattern is fiendishly difficult for grid planners to manage, especially as households are more likely to use air-con in the evening and at night, rather than in the middle of the day when solar panels are humming.