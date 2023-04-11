The Global EV Transition Hinges On One Chinese Company

That’s led to a sprawling — and underappreciated — global empire of partners and plants that have made the Chinese giant all but indispensable to the global electrification drive. Last year, overseas revenue rose 176% and accounted for almost a quarter of its sales. In Japan, CATL tied up with Toyota Motor Co.’s compact car subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor Co., to supply EV batteries. In Indonesia, it has invested almost $6 billion into state-owned nickel miners, a key raw material. That’s another astute move since carmakers like Tesla and Ford are also flocking there. In Thailand, where EVs have been lagging, CATL is licensing proprietary technology to Arun Plus Co., a subsidiary of PTT Pcl. The state-owned oil and gas major has been pushing EVs, tying up with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, and committing $1 billion for a new plant. In Bolivia, the Chinese firm is helping build out untapped reserves of lithium.