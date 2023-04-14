Singapore Sends Up A Flare On the Global Outlook

A growing number of central banks are taking a breather after more than a year of rapid hikes. The break may become permanent. It's too much to hope that's reflected in rhetoric. Policymakers have to sound hawkish as long as inflation is above target or at the upper end of comfort ranges. Nevertheless, the message is clear: There's a lot of tightening that has to weave its way through the economy. This month has seen pauses in India and Australia, and a second month of inaction from the Bank of Korea. Malaysia and Indonesia are done.