How FX Intervention Lost Its Taboo in Asia

The peso wasn’t alone in having a rough time. Japan bought yen for the first time in a generation, Switzerland abandoned an experiment in negative interest rates, while a collapse in the British pound destroyed a prime minister. The 60 peso line held. Was the Philippines particularly astute or did the archipelago just get lucky? An under-rated speech by then-Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Sept. 30, 2022, may have been crucial. Brainard, now the top economic adviser to President Joe Biden, acknowledged the risks of financial instability. She reiterated the Fed house view that inflation was too high and more hikes were needed, but emphasized “proceeding deliberately.” She foreshadowed the Fed’s switch from half-point and three-quarter-point increases to 25-basis point increments. The dollar calmed down, and 2023 was forecast to be relatively quiet.