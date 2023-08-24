The Fukushima Hysteria Has A Lesson For The Nuclear Renaissance

The problem for nuclear power is the same as its promise. The vast amount of energy that can be unleashed by splitting atoms makes it astonishingly efficient in terms of land-use. But the potency of all those free neutrons raises vast and unique engineering challenges if you want to operate a generator and dispose of its waste products safely. No other power generation technology needs to reckon with evacuating hundreds of thousands of people if something goes wrong; consider how to create warning signs that will be comprehensible 10,000 years in the future; or run constant international monitoring of its power plants if one of them ends up in a war zone, as has happened at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia.