Sam Bankman-Fried Won't Be The Last Crypto Mogul Behind Bars

There are other parts to the story of FTX that explain the incentives beyond the individual. The crypto sub-culture, for example, and its overlap with the aggressive quantitative trading culture where Bankman-Fried cut his teeth. Few in crypto-land seemed to blink an eye at the huge amounts of leverage offered by FTX, its lack of a chief financial officer or paucity of experience among its senior managers. The exchange’s raciest growth happened offshore while US regulators focused their attention on TradFi (where everything from public-transit tickets to expenses are scrutinized these days). FTX, along with other market players, even invented its own token, FTT, and used it as cash — Bankman-Fried’s view that “money is fungible anyway” is pure crypto babble, but plenty of people bought into it until the inevitable painful contact with reality.