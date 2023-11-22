F1 Needs To Rethink Its Luxury Branding To Succeed In The U.S.

Motorsports have a long history in the US, but unlike the rest of the world, Americans have long preferred NASCAR and IndyCar racing. Geography plays a critical role. F1 is European-based, and depending on the location, races might start at the crack of dawn for US viewers. That’s not attractive to potential spectators here, who have been spoiled with an abundance of other sports programming regularly scheduled in prime time. Why wake early for a Grand Prix when NASCAR races in the afternoon and early evening?