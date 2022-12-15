The Market Is Ready To Move On. The Fed Clearly Isn’t.

Critical to understanding the reaction is an appreciation for the setup. The rate increase had been telegraphed, and so had the Fed’s plan to keep rates higher, but hope had begun to seep back into the market that something might be changing. A day earlier, stocks and bonds rallied after a consumer price index report showed that core inflation rose just 0.2%, the second encouraging report in as many months. Markets were ready to move on, but the Fed wasn’t, as was clear in every development Wednesday. Predictably, the S&P 500 Index tumbled 0.6%, essentially wiping out its gains after the encouraging CPI.