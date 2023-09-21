Fed's Debate About 'Neutral' Is Mostly An Exercise

But many strange things have already transpired in this economy. Who thought that the consumer price index would fall from 9.1% to 3.7%, with unemployment still at just 3.8%? So it’s hard to discount the possibility that disinflation will continue apace and that nominal interest rates will ultimately return to around 2.5%, maybe even sooner than expected. In the fog of the inflation war, it’s just impossible to know. So while there’s likely to be much more chin-stroking about “neutral” in the months to come, the rest of us can safely keep our focus on the largely encouraging empirical data, because that’s what Powell will be doing.