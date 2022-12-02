Powell And The Markets Talk Past Each Other

Markets: We also noticed what you failed to say. You made no attempt to push back against our massive loosening of financial conditions in recent weeks. With that, we got an even brighter green light from you to loosen them even more, driving stocks up 2% to 4% on your remarks, depreciating the dollar and lowering bond yields by some 10 basis points on average so that the 10-year Treasury is now almost 50 basis points below where it was a month ago. Surely that is what you expected! A massive loosening of financial conditions.