With Trump's Federal Prosecution, Timing Is Everything

If, however, Trump is convicted in federal court he takes office — which isn’t totally out of the question, timing-wise — then we would be in uncharted territory. Nothing in the Constitution says a convicted felon can’t be president. Trump would certainly attempt to pardon himself. But according to many constitutional scholars (including me, writing years ago), he can’t. The Supreme Court would then have to decide whether the self-pardon was effective. If the justices said yes, Trump would go free. If they said no, Trump would have to serve out his sentence.