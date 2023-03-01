Fed’s Credibility Can’t Take A Soft Landing

And at that point the Fed is in a bind. The economy can be in a healthy place with 3% or 4% inflation. Some economists claim those rates would have been a better target to begin with. But it isn’t the target we have. A decade ago, 2% seemed like a feasible target and it allowed the economy to grow while still offering some level of certainty, but it might not fit now. Getting inflation down that extra bit might require the Fed to go hard, jacking rates well above 5% and harming the labor market and an otherwise healthy economy — just to keep its commitment to 2% inflation that was set when the economy was in a very different place.