Is a Fed Rate Pause Coming? Watch These Words

A key mistake that many investors have made over the past year has been the assumption that the Fed lies. At the modern Fed, there’s plenty of strange, coded language, but for the most part policymakers tend to say what they’re thinking. This has been true since the chairmanship of Ben Bernanke, and Chair Jerome Powell has taken that communications baton from his predecessors. If Powell and his colleagues believe it’s time to pause rate increases, they will probably say so from the get-go in the meeting statement released at the same time as the rate decision.