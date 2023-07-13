Singapore Is Being Too Picky About Its Billionaires

No wonder then that authorities are coaxing them to do more. The Monetary Authority of Singapore last week promised $2 in incentives for every $1 family offices put into climate-related projects where they don’t even expect to see their money back, let alone hope for a return on it. Similar concessions will also be on offer if they invest in locally traded equities, either directly or via funds. But it won’t be a free lunch. Rules were tightened just last year; and they may be tweaked again. New entrants will have to notify the central bank when they start operations as well as maintain a relationship with an MAS-regulated financial institution, according to a Bloomberg report.