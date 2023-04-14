Ex-SPACs Face Hellish Battle to Avoid the Abyss

Arrival’s Re-SPAC plan is similar to one being pursued by British connected vehicle-data company Wejo Group Ltd. Yet, Wejo’s efforts to raise up to $100 million have already run into difficulties. Most of the shareholders of its second SPAC partner, TKB Critical Technologies I, asked for their money back in January, leaving just $57 million in the trust account. Wejo is in discussions with vendors about paying for services with its shares instead of cash and has warned it could run out of money as soon as this month unless it can obtain bridge financing.