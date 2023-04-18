EVs Didn't Kill The Radio Star As Hannity Fears. You Did.

But transitions this big also take time. Battery EVs currently account for less than 6% of new vehicle sales and maybe 1% of vehicles on the road. The minority of the minority of Americans who value access to AM radio while on the move and cannot get it via digital means have plenty of options at their disposal. That includes EVs made by the likes of Hyundai Motor Co., which hasn’t ditched AM radio. Even if ambitious White House targets for EV sales are met, and those new vehicles mostly dispense with AM radio, turning over the entire fleet will take a few decades. That provides ample time for aficionados to transition their own tastes and for emergency warning experts to figure out alternatives. In theory, taxpayers could ultimately take on the funding of this public insurance policy, but one dreads to think what talk radio would make of that.