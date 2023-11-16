It’s Darkest Before The Dawn In The EV Revolution

That’s now well within view. In China, EVs have already reached price parity with conventional vehicles. In the US, the average battery car sold in September retailed for $50,683, barely above the $47,899 for the industry as a whole, according to Cox Automotive — a 5.8% premium, compared to 35% 12 months earlier. Prices for cells in China are running well below the levels needed to build battery packs for less than $100 a kilowatt hour, based on data from consultants Intercalation. That’s long been considered a holy grail for the industry, a level at which EVs would become comprehensively cheaper than the competition.