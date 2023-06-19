Here’s How to Stop Your EV Batteries Ending Up in Landfill

Governments can play a role in fixing this. Manufacturers will resist making identical battery packs, but a nudge in the right direction could foster sufficient standardization to keep the reuse and recycling industry in the black. Simply labelling battery components with uniform QR codes would make it easier to sort waste cells into usable streams. Better still, governments could establish a credits system similar to those the EU uses for carbon emissions and the UK for product packaging, making manufacturers pay for battery disposal unless they can transfer the risk to recyclers or investors via tradable securities. Tough landfill taxes would help, too — and standards will need to be global, since many vehicles in rich countries end up sold second-hand in emerging economies.