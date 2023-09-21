When Running The Dryer Is Better For The Planet

There is no market on earth where balancing supply and demand is more challenging than in the power infrastructure that sits behind our plug sockets. If there’s too little generation, blackouts will result — but the same can happen if there’s too much, as Texas discovered earlier this month when the network had to deploy emergency measures after wind turbines were told to shut down to prevent overload of a transmission line. In grids that allow it, such as the National Electricity Market in southeastern Australia, negative prices like those I saw on Saturday are a potent signal encouraging power plants to shut down and consumers to plug in.