Singapore’s Power Squeeze Is Tighter Than Its Housing Crunch

Between them, Sembcorp and Keppel account for roughly a fifth of the city’s 12 gigawatt power-generation capacity, of which 35% is over two decades old. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. expects a quarter of it to retire in the next five years, even as electricity demand grows by more than 4% annually. As a result, “Singapore’s power market will likely remain fairly tight until more capacity comes online from 2026,” DBS analyst Pei Hwa Ho, who has a buy rating on the two stocks, wrote in a June 20 note.