Elon Wants To Master The Universe With xAI

Given how Musk treated the Twitter workforce, cutting 80% of that company’s staff, setting erratic targets and trash-talking employees via tweet, it’s hard to see why the best AI scientists would want to work under the Tesla billionaire. But Musk has picked the right time to poach talent from Google, with many eager to see their work put into action. He also has plenty of data — thanks to Twitter — and powerful chips from Tesla on which to train his new AI models. If he also borrowed the “universe” line from Google’s DeepMind, that will sting all the more.