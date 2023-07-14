Elon Wants To Master The Universe With xAI

(Bloomberg Opinion) --
Then again, why did he buy Twitter? Why did he challenge Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match? It isn’t easy to get inside the brain of Elon Musk.
The name of his latest venture plays into all sorts of Elon tropes, from using the letter X to announcing it on a date that adds up to 42, the number that “Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams cryptically offered as the single answer to the meaning of life.
But set aside the usual Musk eccentricities and it looks like he could make life difficult for Google in the battle to develop cutting-edge AI.
Given how Musk treated the Twitter workforce, cutting 80% of that company’s staff, setting erratic targets and trash-talking employees via tweet, it’s hard to see why the best AI scientists would want to work under the Tesla billionaire. But Musk has picked the right time to poach talent from Google, with many eager to see their work put into action. He also has plenty of data — thanks to Twitter — and powerful chips from Tesla on which to train his new AI models. If he also borrowed the “universe” line from Google’s DeepMind, that will sting all the more.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.