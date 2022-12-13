Musk Versus Apple Is A Fight Worth Having

But a 30% fee for services where the app platform offers little value-add, such as video streaming, seems out of whack — especially when those providers are restricted in their ability to even tell users about an alternative payment platform. The policy also forces software and content makers to spend increasingly more money on marketing just to get seen, which is especially tough when these providers have their own products — such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ — which come preinstalled and compete directly with Spotify and Netflix Inc.