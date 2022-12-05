Elon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting The Last Laugh

A Class 8 semi-trailer with half a metric ton of diesel in its tank can haul a 20-ton load for 1,000 miles between refueling stops. There’s no way that lithium-ion can compete. The three ton, 540 kilowatt-hour battery on a fully equipped Volvo AB electric truck weighs as much as a rhinoceros. Tesla is more cagey about its battery specifications, but comparisons with Volvo’s numbers, teardowns of its passenger cars, and details of its Powerwall battery suggest the 1,000kWh power plant alone on its biggest Semi would tip the scales at nearly six tons. That’s similar to an adult male elephant, or an empty school bus.