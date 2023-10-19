Even Musk Admits Cybertrucks Aren’t Driving to Tesla’s Rescue
The billionaire tempered expectations about rapid volume growth for the long-awaited vehicle and pointed to interest-rate headwinds for the EV maker.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- That Cybertruck had better be something. And actually show up in November. And sell in large quantities. But even Tesla Inc.’s usually ebullient Chief Executive Elon Musk doesn’t sound hopeful about it.
Tesla’s latest results, released Wednesday evening, were worse than the last set, which were not good at all. In fact, Tesla’s operating margin has dropped every single quarter since this time last year, down by more than half to just 7.6%. More remarkable, and concerning, are the absolute numbers. Tesla delivered roughly 91,000 more vehicles in the third quarter than in the same period last year, an increase of 27%. Its operating profit fell, astoundingly, by $1.9 billion, or more than half.
The running theme in Tesla’s results this year has been the hit to margins from repeated price cuts that haven’t been offset by a corresponding jump in sales. Gross margin per vehicle, adjusted for the sale of regulatory credits (which surged) and leasing, has halved from a year ago to about $7,000, the lowest since at least early 2018.Tesla blamed downtime at factories for the slowdown in deliveries in the third quarter, and that surely did damage to margins. But that explanation also obscured the bigger issue: Namely, that discounts aren’t moving enough metal to clear a huge build-up in inventory.
It is telling that the earnings release in one breath touted the Model Y as Europe’s best-selling vehicle but then noted production of the vehicle in both Germany and Texas would increase at a “gradual” pace. Tesla’s working capital headwind abated somewhat this quarter though it still notched up the fourth outflow in a row. Free cash flow remained positive, at $848 million — but 64% of that was owed to those regulatory-credit sales and other income below the operating line.(1) GAAP earnings missed consensus estimates by 16% even after consensus tumbled by almost a tenth over the past month.
These are not the sort of numbers that would ordinarily support $770 billion of market cap and a forward earnings multiple of 75 times. On the other hand, Tesla is no ordinary stock and the promise of whatever’s next tends to eclipse whatever’s in the accounts.
Hence, Tesla proclaimed in the earnings release that “Cybertruck deliveries remain on track for later this year;” which, if nothing else, thoroughly reimagines the meaning of the phrase “remains on track.” Tesla’s own X account actually went one better than the official release, announcing a hard date for first deliveries, Nov. 30. That’s too late to have any meaningful impact on fourth quarter earnings, where the consensus has been dropping and will now likely fall further.
Worse, however, was the cold water thrown on the earnings call by Musk himself. Early on, he went out of his way to emphasize that getting the Cybertruck to commercial volumes and “cash flow positive at a price that people can afford” would take time; perhaps 12-18 months. That doesn’t suggest a rebound in margins anytime soon. The first question on the call concerned how many Cybertrucks Tesla would deliver next year, which gives you a sense of how top-of-mind this is for shareholders. In response, Musk said he expects to get to about 250,000 trucks per year at some point, maybe 2025. As yet, some six weeks from first deliveries, we still don’t know the sticker price.
To say the Cybertruck, with all its mystery and unusual characteristics, is arriving at a fraught time for electric trucks in the US is an understatement. Both Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have recently extended their timelines on electrifying trucks as, similar to what Tesla has experienced in general, price cuts on existing models haven’t juiced sales by enough. Those companies can, at least, lean into their legacy gas-guzzler models to offset the softness; and Ford is notably rediscovering the attractions of hybrids. Before you dismiss Detroit’s dinosaurs, consider that a future in which legacy automakers don’t sell many electric trucks looks less like one in which Tesla takes 100% market share, more one in which electrification’s momentum has stalled.
This brings me to perhaps the least edifying moment on Tesla’s call for any bulls. Asked about the gap between consensus forecasts for vehicle deliveries and Tesla’s “multi-year” growth target of 50% per year, compounded, Musk effectively threw that target under a Cybertruck; saying you can’t grow sales by half every year “forever,” lest you end up turning the entire planet into a parking lot (one more reason to colonize Mars, though). He didn’t formally disavow the target, which is still printed in the earnings release. Coming alongside the new chief financial officer’s talk of growing at a “measured pace” to manage costs, though, it all sounded a bit more Detroit than Silicon Valley.
All of which intensifies the dissonance even further. Tesla’s stock has virtually doubled this year even as margins have slumped, mainly on the promise of rampant expansion. If the growth story is now in doubt, the stock will need a lot more than a new truck. Oh well, there’s always artificial intelligence, I suppose. More From Bloomberg Opinion:
(1) This is calculated using the quarter's effective tax rate of 8.2%.
