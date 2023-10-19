Even Musk Admits Cybertrucks Aren’t Driving to Tesla’s Rescue

Worse, however, was the cold water thrown on the earnings call by Musk himself. Early on, he went out of his way to emphasize that getting the Cybertruck to commercial volumes and “cash flow positive at a price that people can afford” would take time; perhaps 12-18 months. That doesn’t suggest a rebound in margins anytime soon. The first question on the call concerned how many Cybertrucks Tesla would deliver next year, which gives you a sense of how top-of-mind this is for shareholders. In response, Musk said he expects to get to about 250,000 trucks per year at some point, maybe 2025. As yet, some six weeks from first deliveries, we still don’t know the sticker price.