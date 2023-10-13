JPMorgan And Citi Pass Pain To Hedge Fund Shorts

Hedge funds and other investors focused on macro-economic trends have been betting against bank stocks in the expectation that bond-market volatility and a deteriorating economy are going to cause huge losses and threaten financial stability again. The KBW Bank Index has lagged well behind the S&P 500 over the past six months. Friday’s run of earnings show that at best, bearish investors were far too early, and they might even be just wrong. Shares in JPMorgan, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. all rallied sharply after they reported third-quarter results. Part of that jump is likely down to short bets being unwound.