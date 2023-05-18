An Indian Biryani Won't Democratize E-Commerce

In theory, the idea of breaking up e-commerce looks nice. One set of apps can let buyers search for products, another can allow sellers to upload their inventory and enable logistics players to offer their services. As a participant in the ONDC experiment told me, the democratization Nilekani is seeking could end up playing the same role as the “Third Front” in Indian politics. The country’s two main political organizations, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its main opposition, the Congress, can never rule out an alliance of regional groupings, however improbable. This acts as a check on the behavior of the political system. ONDC won’t replace Amazon and Walmart, but the consumer's bargaining position will be improved by the presence of a third actor. And unlike the zero-sum game of politics, there may be an opportunity here to expand the market.