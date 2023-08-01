How Eli Lilly Turned Around R&D and Dominated 2023

We knew that obesity was this huge problem on the scale of a pandemic in the developed world, largely driven by genetic factors, which are then combined with an environment of sort of rich, readily available calories and obesogenic foods. And people with obesity have a much higher risk of heart disease of developing type Two Diabetes of cancer or dying from Covid, of rheumatoid arthritis and obstructive sleep apnea — like you name it and obesity is quite likely an important risk factor. So we wanted to work on that disease and you might think the commercial people should be super excited because it’s a huge market. It's the opposite. They’re like, diabetes is the market. Drugs for obesity have never been successful — let's not spend time there. It was really a science and medicine driven approach, not “this is going to become a viral internet sensation.” Probably the first time we saw it was when everyone else did, which was when Novo launched their drug and we launched ours [for diabetes].