Drew Barrymore's Good Intentions Fell Flat

She appears to be weighing the short-term struggles of some employees against the longer-term demands of the unions. Following the backlash, Barrymore posted an emotional video to Instagram apologizing but sticking to her original decision. It did very little to smooth things over with WGA writers. With no end in sight for the strikes, reactions to Barrymore highlight how things are slowly becoming a zero-sum game.To her credit, she has taken full responsibility for the decision. When the show’s return was announced, she said on Instagram that she “owns this choice.” But her claim that the return is a way to “bring us together” seems counterintuitive when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are amidst a generational battle for the future of the Hollywood creative ecosystem.Another part of her statement underscores the moment we’re witnessing in the TV and movie business: “ …” Well, if the pandemic taught us anything, it is that people’s entertainment habits can quickly adapt and migrate to new formats.