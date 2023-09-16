Don’t Mock Gen Z’s #LazyGirlJobs. Be Envious.

The latest TikTok fad seems to involve combining “girl” with a host of other words to communicate a concept or movement. There’s #GirlMath aka the justifications women use to spend on non-essentials. There’s #GirlDinner, which is dinner for one that looks like a chaotic plate of what you want or leftovers or essentially riffing on a charcuterie board. Then we have the recent #GirlHammer trend in which TikTokers complete a handyman task without the use of a hammer, such as using a rolling pin to bang a nail into a wall. Some of these trends are silly. Some are helpful. But the one facing the most backlash is the #LazyGirlJob. It’s a term that’s united elder millennials, Gen X, and boomers against Gen Z because what does an early twenty-something know about burn out and struggling with work-life balance?