Trump Just Gave Democrats A Health-Care Gift
The former president’s threats against Obamacare give the party an opportunity to rally around one of its strengths.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Chronically low poll numbers for President Joe Biden. A brutal war in Gaza that’s driven a wedge into the Democrats’ coalition. A migration crisis at the southern border and an overwhelmed immigration court system. An unnerving election victory by an anti-immigrant demagogue in the Netherlands, a staunch ally of the US and NATO.
Less than one year from Election Day 2024, supporters of rule of law and democratic institutions have plenty of cause for concern. Still, holiday lights twinkled a bit brighter when Donald Trump reminded everyone that his ineptitude remains a powerful advantage in democracy’s favor.
In a Nov. 25 post on his infirm social network, Trump announced that Democrats were having a tough week and he wanted to help them out of a jam. Or at least he might as well have said that.
prescription drugs and abortion. Trump is “coming for your health care,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “The Affordable Care Act will be on the ballot.”
