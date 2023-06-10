Trump’s  GOP Rivals Are Right To Seize The Moment

And it isn’t hard to see Trump’s weaknesses. He’s already been indicted once in New York, is by all accounts about to be indicted in the Mar-A-Lago secret documents case, is likely to be indicted a third time in Georgia for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, and could still be indicted a fourth time by the Justice Department in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. The original New York indictment, in which he was charged with 34 counts in a hush-money scheme, didn’t hurt him in polling. But it’s hard to predict how the party and its voters will react should additional indictments happen, especially if they lead to Trump falling behind in general election polls. GOP candidates appear to think there’s a good chance that more legal troubles will be a serious problem for Trump’s candidacy, creating opportunity for them.