The Dollar Is The Fortress China Struggles To Breach

Troubles did beset Latin America, and in an effort to reduce trade frictions with allies, then Treasury Secretary James Baker negotiated the Plaza Accord the following year. The pact aimed to weaken the dollar against the West German mark and the yen. As contentious as Plaza was, Baker's work was fairly easy compared with what would be required for any major realignment today. Germany and Japan were treaty partners of the US. The Soviet Union was nowhere near as embedded in the world economy as China. Beijing’s prowess at attracting supply chains over the past three decades, notwithstanding, China doesn't have a currency to back its ambitions — yet.