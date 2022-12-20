Why The Fed Needs To Take The Digital Yuan Seriously

A Thai importer paying under $3,000 to an Indonesian exporter must fork out $40 in fees. First, the importer’s bank takes a cut for moving the funds along to a bank that will exchange the Thai baht into dollars. Those dollars then find their way to a large institution that’s a member of the US correspondent banking network. The funds may have to jump again to reach another network member that has an account with a lender in Indonesia. Upon receiving instructions, this middleman will swap the dollars into Indonesian rupiah and hand them over to the payee’s bank, which will pay the exporter. There are charges at every stage.