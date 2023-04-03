Disney’s Iger Shows He’s Willing To Get His Hands Dirty

Iger said as much about his history with Perlmutter on CNBC, soon before Peltz announced he was satisfied by Iger’s cost-cutting plan and was backing off. (Ironically, that’s the same cost-cutting plan Disney used to justify laying off Perlmutter.) In the interview, Iger brought up the “curious dynamic” between Perlmutter and Peltz and said taking jurisdiction of Marvel movies out from under Perlmutter had created bad feelings that he believed still existed. “What the link is between that and Nelson, his relationship. I think that’s something you can speculate about. I won’t,” he said.