Disney Entering Ambani’s India Orbit Is A Worry

It’s an advantageous situation for Ambani, though. If he bags Star India at a fair price, he can offer bundled deals (TV-plus-online) to advertisers at profitable rates. Some of the big-bulge spenders will be from within the conglomerate. Reliance’s fledgling consumer-staples brands would love to acquire customer loyalty during the annual, three-month cricket extravaganza. Ditto for telecom, financial services and retail. None of them may mind supporting high sticker prices since their spending will stay within the group. Owning both the media-distribution outlets for the sporting contest — and controlling the advertising dollars over the remaining four years of the IPL contract — will put the Indian billionaire in the pole position at the next auction of rights in 2027.