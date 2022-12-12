Got Change? Why Digital Cash Needs To Feel Real

Trivial as they sound, decisions like these will shape our cashless future. Some of the early CBDC experimenters like China, Sweden and South Korea have already moved away from physical cash to a large extent. There, the authorities fear that unless they come up with an alternative, national money will be reduced to being just a unit of account — yuan, krona or won — without any physical presence. That could have unpredictable consequences. If the payment market is cornered by a few powerful private-sector platforms, they may impose hidden charges and fees. It will be hard for people to go on believing that their deposits and wallet balances are actually worth what the account statements say if they have no testable way to obtain a more trustworthy public-sector representation of the same value in exchange. You won’t know if water actually boils at 100 degrees C if all you have is a thermometer; you also need water.