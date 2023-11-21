Tokenize Stocks, Bonds, Funds, But Proceed With Care

The custodial institutions’ best bet is to hope that courts will be reluctant to come up with a “Law of The Horse.” That dictum was made famous by a US judge in the 1990s who wanted to stress the point that every innovation (cyberspace, back then) does not require a new set of rules. Tort laws are perfectly capable of taking care of people getting kicked by someone else’s horse; there are other legal codes to deal with prize money from racing or the standard of veterinarian care.