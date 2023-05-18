Deutsche Bank Puts Epstein Spotlight On JPMorgan

There are questions to answer beyond these cases. Lawyers have been testing the boundary of how far banks and other companies can be held responsible for the actions of their clients, mainly related to terrorist acts. Banks have faced claims from the families of US soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan that their financing activities aided and abetted terrorism, but rulings so far have suggested the lenders were too far from the acts to be held liable. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Twitter Inc. and other social media didn’t aid terrorism when their platforms were used by members of ISIS.